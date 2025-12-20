KUCHING, Dec 20 — The state government has agreed in principle to establish the Sarawak Padi and Rice Board to regulate the development of the rice industry statewide, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said that in line with the proposal, the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development is streamlining processes to enable Sarawak to import padi seeds and export rice.

“We are still discussing the matter with the federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security as presently, the import and export of rice falls under the jurisdiction of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas),” he told reporters in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report after opening the Sri Aman Islamic Complex.

Abang Johari said the discussions include the feasibility of approving the establishment of the Sarawak Padi and Rice Board to play a role similar to that of Bernas.

He added that the state is seeking approval to operate its own rice board, which would facilitate the import of padi seeds and the export of rice.

Abang Johari also said the rice industry in Sri Aman will be developed using perennial rice seeds, which have the potential to deliver higher and more sustainable yields.

On the Sri Aman Islamic Complex, Abang Johari described the new facility as an iconic building that symbolises unity and ongoing development in the division.

The Sri Aman Islamic Complex is the fourth of its kind in Sarawak, following similar developments in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

The complex houses several government agencies, including the Sri Aman Resident’s Office, Sri Aman District Office, Sri Aman Islamic Religious Office, Sri Aman Forest Department (Regional Office), Sri Aman Irrigation and Drainage Department, Ukas, and the Sarawak Services Counter. — The Borneo Post