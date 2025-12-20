KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan rose this morning, while the figure in Pahang continued to decline and remained unchanged in Johor.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees in two districts increased to 1,391 people from 369 families as of 9 am today, compared with 1,202 people from 340 families recorded yesterday evening.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), Kemaman recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 1,140 people from 298 families sheltered at seven relief centres.

In Dungun, 151 evacuees from 71 families were housed at two centres — the Kampung Pasir Raja Community Hall and the Kampung Shukor Multipurpose Hall.

Meanwhile, data from publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my showed that water levels at three river stations had exceeded the alert level, namely Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit, Setiu; Sungai Tersat at Kampung Sekayu (F1), Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit (F1).

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, the state Civil Defence Force (APM) Secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees rose to 77 people from 23 families as of this morning, compared with 74 people from 22 families recorded yesterday.

All evacuees were housed at four relief centres in Kuala Krai, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Laloh, SK Lela Jasa, SK Manek Urai Lama and Madrasah Manek Urai Lama.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees continued to decline, with 11,166 people from 3,677 families sheltered at 68 relief centres as of this morning, compared with 12,226 people from 4,052 families at 79 centres recorded yesterday evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal, Kuantan continued to record the highest number of evacuees, with 9,645 people housed at 44 relief centres.

Other affected districts are Pekan with 1,045 evacuees at 10 centres, Rompin with 226 people at three centres, Jerantut with 154 people at four centres, Temerloh with 53 people at three centres, Maran with 21 people at two centres, Bera with 17 people at one centre and Lipis with five people at one centre.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees housed at three relief centres in Mersing remained unchanged at 356 people from 93 families as of 8 am today.

State JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the centres are SK Pusat Air Tawar, which is sheltering 148 people from 36 families; Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chiao Ching with 139 people from 44 families; and SK Labong with 69 people from 13 families.

“In addition, Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, Segamat was reported to have exceeded the danger level with a reading of 8.80 metres, but weather conditions are forecast to be clear across all 10 districts this morning,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama