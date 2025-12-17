KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Policy continuity and the spirit of togetherness in the Cabinet are the keys to ensuring the goal of building a more prosperous, stable and peaceful nation for all Malaysians can be achieved, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today will continue to be strengthened by the Madani Government’s administration in achieving that goal, especially as the country faces global economic challenges and increasingly complex development demands.

“Insya-Allah, with renewed commitment and a strengthened Cabinet team, I pray that we can continue to move forward and together give the best to all Malaysians,” he posted on Facebook.

Ahmad Zahid also described yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle by the prime minister as strengthening governance, facilitating policy implementation and ensuring the government’s effectiveness in meeting the needs of the people and the country’s future.

Earlier, Anwar announced the Madani Government Cabinet reshuffle involving 28 ministers and deputy ministers, including portfolio changes and new appointments.

Ahmad Zahid specifically congratulated the ministers and deputy ministers from Barisan Nasional (BN) who were appointed to the Cabinet, namely Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (Minister of Plantation and Commodities), Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability) and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry).

He also congratulated Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Deputy Minister of Economy), Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development), and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman (Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation).

At the same time, he also expressed his appreciation to all the ministers who had completed their service in their respective ministries, while stressing that their contributions and legacies would continue to be an important foundation to be strengthened by the new leadership. — Bernama