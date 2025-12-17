KUANTAN, Dec 17 — Pahang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin stressed that all assembly proceedings are conducted in accordance with the Standing Orders currently in force, and guided by the principles of orderly, transparent and constitutional governance.

Mohd Sharkar made the clarification in response to two issues raised in a TikTok video that went viral on December 12, touching on matters related to the administration of the state assembly, particularly motions listed in the Order Paper and the implementation of embargoes on sitting documents.

“I take note that the Pahang state assemblyman for Cheka (Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man) raised the issue of the absence of detailed motion documents for the purpose of scrutiny and debate.

“For clarification, the practice of not distributing detailed motion documents to assembly members has long been implemented, and it is in line with practices in several other state assemblies such as Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Penang and Melaka,” he said in a media statement last night.

Mohd Sharkar also rejected allegations that certain motions were not included or were not scheduled in the Order Paper.

According to him, the two motions referred to — namely the Motion to Establish a Rehabilitation Trust Fund jointly with the Pahang State Land and Mines Office under Section 10 of the Financial Procedure Act 1957, and the Motion on the State Allocation Ceiling for the Pahang State Plan Projects 2026–2030 (RNP 2026–2030) — were officially included in the Order Paper for the Third Sitting, Fourth Session of the 15th Pahang State Legislative Assembly and were listed on the sixth day of the sitting, Friday, December 12, 2025.

Explaining the issue of the embargo imposed on sitting documents, he said the action fully complies with the Pahang assembly’s Standing Orders.

“Generally, all Meeting Papers, Bills and Sitting Papers are embargoed until the day they are tabled. In this case, the related documents were embargoed until December 12, 2025, in accordance with the presentation date stated in the Order Paper,” he said.

He explained that the purpose of the embargo is to prevent any information from being used or quoted prior to official presentation, and to ensure that the decorum of the sitting is preserved.

“Therefore, the imposition of an embargo status until the final day of the sitting is not an unusual practice, but rather a standard practice that is also adopted by several other state assemblies such as Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Penang and Melaka,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said the Pahang assembly remains open and ready to review and consider issues raised by any Assembly member or stakeholder, if necessary, in the interest of continuous improvement and strengthening of the State Assembly. — Bernama