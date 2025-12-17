KUALA PILAH, Dec 17 — A man in his 40s has been remanded for seven days over a shooting that injured a local man collecting petai in Kampung Maasop, Senaling on December 12, Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said.

In a statement yesterday, he said the suspect was arrested at Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Sunday through cooperation with the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Preliminary investigations indicate his direct involvement. Police also seized items linked to the case,” he said, adding the suspect has a previous criminal record.

The victim, shot by an unknown assailant while collecting petai in a forested area, sustained pellet wounds to the right rib and back.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Higher Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama