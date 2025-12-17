SERDANG, Dec 17 — The government is committed to enhancing the implementation of General Studies Subjects (MPU) at higher education institutions to strengthen patriotism, civic awareness and a sense of national identity among students.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the move recognises the important role of young people in civic engagement and highlights the need for structured, systematic and relevant civic education.

He said MPU should no longer be seen as a peripheral subject or merely an administrative requirement, but as a vital foundation in shaping society and the nation.

“If we want to see the character of a nation and the kind of generation we hope to produce, it must begin with the mould. MPU is one of those key moulds,” he said when speaking at the Training of Trainers (ToT) Programme for MPU at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) yesterday.

Zambry said the implementation of MPU has faced several challenges, including inconsistent approaches and the perception that the subject is of little importance, which has led some to approach it half-heartedly.

In this regard, Zambry said the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is implementing a new approach by restructuring the MPU curriculum to make it more comprehensive, contextual, and aligned with the country’s history and current realities.

He said the reform is the result of collaboration between two of the country’s leading thinkers, Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin and Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Osman Bakar, designed to integrate concepts of civilisation, nationhood and nation-building into a comprehensive curriculum framework.

The initiative follows a mandate from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Cabinet meeting on August 28, 2024, which called for the need to strengthen the understanding of nationhood and citizenship among higher education students amid concerns over declining patriotism and nationalism among the younger generation.

The MPU reform involves more than 1.1 million higher education students this year and is expected to directly support nation-building through a more structured and inclusive civic education approach that reflects the realities of Malaysia’s diverse society.

The reform is further strengthened by restructuring MPU courses into four clusters: U1, covering philosophy, values and history; U2, focusing on soft skills development; U3, broadening knowledge in entrepreneurship, sustainable development, technology and integrity; and U4, emphasising community engagement and experiential learning.

The implementation of the revised MPU is backed by a clear governance framework involving the ministry, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), institutions and lecturers to ensure consistency and quality across all higher education institutions.

The MPU reform is regarded as a long-term strategic investment by the government to nurture graduates who are ethical, critical thinkers and prepared to contribute actively to national development. — Bernama