LAHAD DATU, Dec 17 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has pledged to ensure the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections proceed smoothly in January next year, with tighter security along the east coast.

“ESSCom, comprising the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, and Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, is on standby to defend the nation’s sovereignty and ensure the well-being of the people throughout the election process,” said Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos.

“I urge the residents to fulfil their responsibilities. Don’t worry or be afraid to come out and vote,” he told reporters after the handover of ESSCom’s completed strategic storage project here today.

The Election Commission has set January 24 as the polling date for these by-elections, with nominations on January 10 and early voting on January 20.

Meanwhile, Victor said the new RM288,388 ESSCom storage facility will enhance logistical capacity and security asset preparedness across the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“It houses tactical and strategic assets. This project simultaneously optimises the operations of ESSCom and security teams in high-risk areas,” he said. — Bernama