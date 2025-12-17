KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Cabinet reshuffle presents an important opportunity to “reignite the Madani Economy and strengthen policy execution, particularly in areas that directly affect businesses, investors, and workers,” according to the Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (Samenta).

Its president, Datuk William Ng, said the successful implementation of the 13th Malaysian Plan in 2026 will also determine whether Malaysia can fully benefit from the transition towards a circular and sustainable economy, “as well as from our renewed positioning as a neutral and effective regional supply-chain hub.”

“This will require a stronger focus on securing quality investments that create new industries, deepen local supply chains, and generate high-value opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Malaysians, rather than competing on headline investment numbers alone.

“At the same time, Malaysia must accelerate structural reforms to raise labour productivity, including more aggressive support for automation and technology adoption among SMEs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unveiled a reshuffle of the Madani Government Cabinet involving 28 ministers and deputy ministers, which featured a mix of portfolio reassignments and new appointments.

Among the ministers, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani was reassigned as Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Steven Sim was moved to the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives portfolio, Datuk Seri Ramanan Ramakrishnan was appointed as Minister of Human Resources, and Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir became Economy Minister.

“Samenta looks forward to working closely and supporting the new ministers to ensure that Madani Economy delivers tangible, sustainable outcomes for businesses, workers, and the Malaysian economy,” said Ng. — Bernama