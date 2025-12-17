BALING, Dec 17 — A 21-year-old man with an intellectual disability has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death and seriously injured his great-grandmother in a violent rampage at their home in Kampung Baru Bakai yesterday.

In a statement, Baling district police chief Superintendent Brandon Richard Joe said the suspect was apprehended by members of the public shortly after the incident and handed over to the police.

According to initial investigations, the suspect is believed to have “run amok” before attacking both women with a sharp weapon, which has since been recovered by police.

The suspect has no prior criminal record and has admitted to the attacks.

The suspect’s 65-year-old grandmother died from her injuries. The second victim, the 80-year-old great-grandmother, was seriously injured.

The man will be brought to the Baling Sessions Court today for a remand application.

Police have urged members of the public with any information related to the case to come forward to assist in the investigation.