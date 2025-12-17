KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Existing Cabinet members and those who have changed portfolios following the Cabinet reshuffle of the Unity Government announced today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have expressed their commitment to carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to them to the best of their ability.

Datuk Seri R Ramanan, who has been appointed minister of human resources, said his appointment is a major responsibility to ensure that the national workforce development agenda is strengthened in a comprehensive, inclusive and competitive manner in line with Malaysia Madani aspirations.

The former deputy entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister intends to carry out his duties and responsibilities with full dedication and commitment to meet the expectations of Malaysians, including the Indian community in the country.

“I would like to express my highest appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust placed in me to shoulder the responsibility as Human Resources Minister.

“I also represent the Indian community in this country in expressing ‘nandri’ (thank you) to him for granting this honour and mandate to serve as Human Resources Minister,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sim Tze Tzin, who has been appointed deputy investment, trade and industry minister, pledged to work closely with his minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, to strengthen the nation’s investment, trade and industrial agenda.

The Bayan Baru MP also committed himself to carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him with full dedication, trustworthiness and integrity for the benefit of the country.

“I wish to express my highest appreciation and gratitude for the trust of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR in me.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all Bayan Baru voters for the trust placed in me over four terms — one term as the Pantai Jerejak assemblyman and three terms as the Bayan Baru MP,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, who changed portfolios from deputy economic affairs minister, also expressed her highest appreciation and gratitude to the national leadership for the continued trust placed in her to carry out her responsibilities as a deputy minister.

Hanifah Hajar said she is committed to carrying out her new mandate to the best of her ability for the wellbeing of the people and the nation, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Government, which emphasises the principles of justice, sustainability and holistic wellbeing.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Mordi Bimol pledged to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him to the best of his ability in the interests of youth and national sports development.

The Mas Gading MP said that at the initial stage, his focus will be on fully understanding the ministry’s roles and needs while supporting ongoing efforts in youth and sports development, particularly at the grassroots level.

“As an MP, I am aware of my limitations and the need to continue learning. My experience as an elected representative, especially in rural constituencies, will serve as guidance in contributing progressively and grounded in on-the-ground realities,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama