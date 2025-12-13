KUCHING, Dec 13 — Police have arrested a 67-year-old local man suspected of being involved in a case of criminal intimidation involving a shotgun at Jalan Bako on Thursday.

Kuching district police headquarters (IPD Kuching), in a post on its Facebook page, said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was working at a project site along Jalan Bako when he was approached by the suspect, who was allegedly angry and carrying a shotgun.

The suspect ordered the victim and his co‑worker to stop work immediately before firing two shots into the air as a warning for them to remove the heavy machinery from the project site.

“Further investigation revealed that the victim and his colleague were carrying out land‑clearing work in the area after the company received an approval letter from the Public Works Department.

“The victim also stated that he had no knowledge of compensation matters as he was only employed as a heavy‑machinery operator and was not involved in the management of such issues.

“The location of the incident is a forested area still undergoing clearing for road construction purposes,” IPD Kuching said.

The suspect is now under remand to assist investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

The police advise the public not to take matters into their own hands in ways that may endanger safety, but instead to channel any information or complaints through the proper avenues. — The Borneo Post