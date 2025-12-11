JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 11 — Two Filipino women pleaded guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of possessing fake Malaysian identity cards, or MyKads, last Monday.

The two accused, Nuraina Asmawil, 33, and Janida Daimun, 53, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate A. Shaarmini.

According to the charge sheet, Nuraina, who works as a supervisor for a cleaning company at a shopping centre here and has been in the country for the past five years, is charged with possessing two fake identity cards in the names of two different individuals as identification without legal authority.

Janida, who has been living in the country since 2007 and works as a cleaning worker, also faces a charge of possessing two fake identity cards in the name of one individual as identification without legal authority.

Both offences were committed at the Johor National Registration Department’s (NRD) investigation and enforcement division at 7pm on December 8.

The charges were framed under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, National Registration Act 1959, which provides for a prison sentence of up to three years or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both upon conviction.

NRD prosecuting officer Noor Aliah Yaacob prosecuted on behalf of the government, while both accused were represented by counsel Norasyikin Md Jabarulla.

Norasyikin in her argument requested a reduced fine for both her clients as they pleaded guilty at the beginning of the charge, thus saving the court’s time.

“I am requesting a lower fine because the accused (Noraina) is a single mother with three children who are still in school, and has an income of RM1,500 per month.

“The accused (Janida) is a single mother with eight children, four of whom are still in school. The accused also earns RM50 a day and suffers from high cholesterol, high blood pressure and heart disease,” she argued.

However, Noor Aliah asked the court to impose a harsh sentence because it involves national sovereignty and also involves security issues.

The court ordered each accused to pay a fine of RM5,000 and if they fail, will face six months imprisonment.