BANGKOK, Dec 11 — Malaysia has expressed the view that continued efforts are needed to ease tensions along the Cambodia-Thailand border and has urged both sides to keep engaging through diplomatic channels and dialogue in a peaceful manner, in line with the stance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia hopes both countries will remain committed to ensuring that the ceasefire is fully observed.

He stressed that Malaysia is not interfering in the affairs of the two countries but seeks peace and prosperity in the Asean region.

Malaysia also hopes both sides will adhere to the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, ensuring the safety of communities on both sides of the border, he added.

“This was what I emphasised during my meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, where both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in cross-border disaster preparedness and response,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development and is currently on a three-day official working visit to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Anutin at the Government House.

He also paid a courtesy call on the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

The Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, which has persisted for more than a century, flared up again last July, triggering five days of clashes between the militaries of the two countries.

Both nations later agreed to a ceasefire in Kuala Lumpur on July 24 before signing the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord on October 26 during the 47th Asean Summit, witnessed by Anwar as Asean Chair and United States President Donald Trump.

However, fighting broke out again on Monday, resulting in several deaths and leaving thousands of residents displaced. — Bernama