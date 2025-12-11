KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said it will work with the Immigration Department to ensure employers make mandatory EPF contributions for their foreign workers.

According to The Edge, the two agencies will integrate their systems to share data securely and accurately on holders of Visit Pass Temporary Employment, Employment Pass, and other valid work passes that allow them to work in Malaysia.

EPF chief operating officer Sazaliza Zainuddin said the collaboration will improve both agencies’ ability to “verify worker status, strengthen transparency, and expedite the registration of non-Malaysian workers.”

A collaboration note was signed on Thursday, forming a key part of efforts to ensure employers comply with the EPF Act 1991 and the mandatory contributions for foreign workers announced in Budget 2025.

EPF data shows that 1.3 million workers have contributed via 60,000 employers so far. However, some employers have yet to comply, affecting the social protection of their foreign staff.

EPF warned that penalties and legal action could be taken against non-compliant employers.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in implementing national policies with discipline, integrity, and operational excellence, ultimately benefiting employers, workers, and the wider employment ecosystem,” Sazaliza added.