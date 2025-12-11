IPOH, Dec 11 — A mechanic was charged at the Sessions Court here today with sexually assaulting his 11-year-old disabled stepson earlier this month in Seri Iskandar.

Mohd Hafiz Zahidi, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason.

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of committing a sexual offence by penetrating the victim’s anus with his penis at a house in Bandar Universiti, Seri Iskandar, on December 2 at around 7pm.

The charge was framed under Section 377B of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Arfahanim Azureen Arfanuddin led the prosecution, while Mohd Hafiz was not represented.

Nur Arfahanim informed the court that the accused should not be granted bail.

However, if the court decides otherwise, she requested that bail be set at RM20,000 with one surety.

She also sought an order requiring the accused to report to the nearest police station monthly and to avoid contacting or disturbing the victim and any witnesses.

“The victim is currently living with his mother. Even though the accused is no longer living at the same home, he is still legally married to her,” she said.

Mohd Hafiz appealed for a lower bail, explaining to the court that he earns only RM1,800 per month.

When the judge asked if any family members were present to provide bail, Mohd Hafiz replied no.

The judge then fixed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case concludes.

She also instructed him not to interfere with the victim or any witnesses.

The case has been set for mention on January 29 next year.