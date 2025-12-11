IPOH, Dec 11 — An elderly man was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by another man inside a surau in Kampung Bukit Jana, Kamunting, near Taiping, earlier today.

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said they received a report at 3.13pm about the 68-year-old man, who also serves as the surau caretaker, being struck multiple times on the head and hands by a 55-year-old man wielding a machete.

“Initial investigations revealed the victim was in the surau when the suspect suddenly approached and attacked him with a machete,” Mohamad Nasir said in a statement.

The victim sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital.

The police believe the attack was due to a personal grievance the suspect had with the victim.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect is a psychiatric patient and had previously received treatment at a hospital.

Following swift action, police apprehended the suspect at 4.30pm in the Kamunting area.

A criminal record check revealed the suspect had 16 prior offences related to criminal and narcotic cases.

Urine tests on the suspect returned positive for morphine.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and the police will seek a remand order for the suspect today at the Taiping Magistrate’s Court. — Bernama