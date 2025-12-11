SHAH ALAM, Dec 11 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has left it to the wisdom of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding his potential appointment as a Cabinet minister.

However, Amirudin reiterated that he intended to continue leading the Selangor administration until the end of the current term.

He said the remaining time in his tenure as menteri besar would allow him to complete the plans already laid out for Selangor.

“So it is better to finish the work here first to ensure we win back the state with significant results and complete the existing plans.

“If there are only two years left, usually there are not many new things we can introduce and fully implement,” he told reporters after the Selangor Mosque and Surau Fund Contribution Handover Ceremony at the foyer of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building here yesterday.

He said this when commenting on media reports claiming he was among the political figures likely to be brought into the Federal Cabinet in the upcoming reshuffle to strengthen the country’s administration.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on December 3, said the Prime Minister would decide on the list of ministers and deputy ministers of the Madani Government after a process of careful and prudent consideration, based firmly on the interests of the people and the nation’s reform direction.

Meanwhile, Amirudin, who is also PKR vice-president, said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting yesterday proceeded harmoniously and that PH had decided to move forward following the Sabah State Election.

He said the statement issued earlier by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook was among the measures to move forward.

“It is for PH to strengthen itself, learn, correct mistakes and regain support that might have been affected after the Sabah election,” he said. — Bernama