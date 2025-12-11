KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh has urged Malaysians in Cambodia to avoid certain areas along the Thailand-Cambodia border amid escalating military tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In a statement, Wisma Putra, said the areas include the provinces of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang and Pursat.

“Given the situation between Cambodia and Thailand, Malaysians in Cambodia are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang and Pursat until further notice.

“Malaysians in Cambodia are also advised to stay informed through reliable news sources and comply with all instructions and advice issued by local authorities and government agencies,” the statement added.

The embassy also provided a 24-hour hotline for assistance: +855 12 216 176, email [email protected], or visit https://www.kln.gov.my/web/khm_phnom-penh/home.

The century-old Cambodia-Thailand border conflict flared again in July, leading to a five-day military clash.

Both countries later agreed to a ceasefire in Kuala Lumpur on July 24 and signed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement on October 26 during the 47th Asean Summit, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Asean Chair and US President Donald Trump.

However, fighting broke out again last Monday, resulting in several deaths and displacing thousands of residents.