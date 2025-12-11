KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has dismissed claims that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) pays any form of commission to its collection agents.

He explained that companies applying to be agents were mainly technology-based platforms seeking to facilitate customers by offering JPJ services as a value-added feature and were required to return 100 per cent of the amount collected to the government.

Loke said, for example, online vehicle trading platforms helped their customers settle summonses before selling their cars and subsequently handled ownership transfer and road tax renewal.

“These companies want to become collection agents to streamline all transactions, rather than having to deal with JPJ three times. Not only do they not get commission, but for certain transactions, such as ownership transfer, they are required to make payment to JPJ.

“If it is just a one-off transaction, the MyJPJ application is certainly easier (for the public). With the development of digitalisation, more online platforms will apply to become collection agents, and the Ministry of Transport will facilitate the process,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Loke said that 10 collection agents had been appointed since 2016, but JPJ had never paid any commission.

“The opposition is claiming that collection agents will now receive a commission from every JPJ transaction. According to their narrative, it sounds very profitable, but that is not the real story.

“The Perikatan Nasional government also appointed collection agents on April 29, 2022. However, it was not framed as profit-making or mortgaging JPJ, because they knew the claims were false,” he said.

On Monday, Ramssol Group Bhd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Rider Gate Sdn Bhd, said the Transport Ministry had officially appointed it as an authorised collection agent for the JPJ.

The company said that through the Rider Gate application portal, Malaysians can now access a fully digital, convenient and secure platform for important RTD transactions, including motor vehicle licence renewal, traffic summons payments and vehicle ownership transfer, with a nominal fee per transaction. — Bernama