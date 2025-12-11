NIBONG TEBAL, Dec 11 — Police are tracking down a foreign man to attend a drug-related trial at the Butterworth Court on January 5 and 6 next year.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the man, identified as Mohd Ismail Wali Hussein, holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card numbered 512-05C00493, and was last known to reside at No. 18 Tingkat Permata, 14000 Alma, Penang.

He said the man is a witness in a trial related to a Simpang Ampat case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Anyone with information regarding this witness may contact investigating officer Insp Abdul Syakur Suhaibi of the SPS Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at 014-8518671 or the nearest police station,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama