KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The extension of the remediation period regarding the notice issued by the Terengganu state government under Section 425 of the National Land Code until January 7, 2026 allows for further discussions with the federal government, particularly involving Felda.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, said today’s Cabinet meeting received the latest information regarding the Felda issue and discussions with the Terengganu state government.

“Yesterday, Felda and FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) issued a statement, following the Terengganu state government’s statement regarding an issue involving the Felda scheme.

“I have previously mentioned that the federal government made a payment of RM61 million last year but there are several matters that are being examined.

“So there are several matters that are being examined and the Cabinet is following the development of this issue very closely,” he said at a press conference in Parliament yesterday.

Yesterday, FGV resumed plantation operations following the extension of the remediation period until January 7 next year by the Terengganu state government.

Felda and FGV in a joint statement yesterday announced that operations can now continue normally and they are back to focusing on increasing yields, strengthening the income of settler families and community development on the planned land.

Last Monday, Terengganu State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ali said the state government agreed to extend the remediation period regarding the notice issued, thus suspending the notice previously issued to all FGV Board of Directors.

Recently, Terengganu issued a notice prohibiting encroachment on land cultivated by Felda in 10 plantations covering an area of about 15,000 hectares after claiming that the land had been cultivated without payment of premiums, taxes or profit sharing for more than 40 years. — Bernama