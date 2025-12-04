KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Sabah’s claim to 40 per cent of its revenue will be pursued firmly, with no compromise on constitutional provisions, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“Well, the first officer-level meeting has already taken place. The matter no longer really arises because there is a court judgment. The issue must be resolved within 90 days, if I am not mistaken.

“Whether we like it or not, we have to ensure that a conclusion is reached within that period,” he said when met by reporters at his office, adding that the issue is already being addressed following a court ruling.

The state finance minister said the issue was highlighted as one of the government’s priorities during the first Cabinet meeting.

“Our aim is to make sure that what has been decided and acknowledged by the federal government can be realised or implemented as quickly as possible,” he added.

On whether the state government knows the exact revenue figure, Masidi said the details are still under discussion in a committee formed between the state and federal governments.

“It would be unfair to disclose the figure now. What we have are our own calculations, which have been submitted to the federal government. The hope is to arrive at a mutually agreed amount,” he explained.

Asked if the state would compromise its position in negotiations with the federal government, Masidi was clear: “No. The law is clear, it states 40 per cent. That law is part of our Constitution. You cannot compromise on constitutional provisions.”

He added that Sabahans serving as federal representatives also have the state’s interests in mind.

“From what I have seen and read, there is no opposition from federal party leaders regarding our claim,” he said.

Masidi was also asked about the possibility of establishing a separate Sabah Ministry of Communications to ensure that information about the issue is disseminated properly to the public.

He said the focus should be on the role rather than creating a new ministry.

“What is needed is regular briefings on the progress of negotiations. People sometimes misunderstand because updates are not given periodically.

“I hope that going forward, both federal and state governments will hold regular meetings and briefings to keep everyone informed,” he said.

On viral claims of agents giving money in his name during the election, Masidi dismissed them outright.

“It is going viral, I guess I must be very popular. Look at the majority I obtained. You do not need to give money to win,” he said. — The Borneo Post