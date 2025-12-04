KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Perlis and Pahang have almost fully recovered from floods, while the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Perak and Selangor continued to decline this morning.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims at 18 PPS across five districts dropped to 2,690 people from 783 families, compared with 2,763 people from 785 families last night.

According to data from the Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Hilir Perak still records the highest number of victims at 1,385 people, followed by Bagan Datuk (650), Manjung (413), Perak Tengah (229), and Larut, Matang and Selama (13).

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts storms and rain in the districts of Kampar, Muallim and Batang Padang this afternoon and evening, while several other districts including Kerian, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak and Kinta are expected to experience storms in the afternoon.

In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees decreased to 699 people from 215 families this morning, compared with 712 people from 220 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana website, the number of PPS still operating has also dropped to seven from eight previously, involving the districts of Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

The flood situation in PERLIS continues to improve, with the number of evacuees reduced to 207 as of 8 am today, compared with 256 last night.

According to the Perlis State Disaster Management Secretariat, all evacuees remain housed at two PPS in the Padang Besar and Arau areas.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees in Kuantan and Maran remains at 28 people from six families at two PPS, unchanged from last night.

InfoBencana JKM reported that 21 evacuees from five families are sheltering at the Kampung Baru Pertanian community hall in Maran, while seven members of a family are housed at the Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional in Kuantan.

Water levels at all major river stations monitored by the Irrigation and Drainage Department in the state remain below the danger level. — Bernama