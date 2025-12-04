KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Police have temporarily closed two roads in the Sungai Serai and Nanding areas of Hulu Langat after continuous rain since early this morning caused flooding.

Kajang police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the police were alerted to the flooding at 6.18am.

“The roads were closed as water levels continue to rise, and we want to prevent any untoward incidents,” he told Bernama.

Naazron said floodwaters in Batu 18, Hulu Langat had begun to recede, while Batu 14 remained inundated. Police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation.

He added that police, together with local residents, assisted Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in reaching their examination centres at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abdul Jalil and SMK Dusun Nanding, as access roads to both schools were flooded.

He said the flood relief centre in the area has been activated and advised those affected to evacuate. — Bernama