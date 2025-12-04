KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the implementation of the Advance Passenger Screening System (APSS) and the full integration of biometric data would enable the government to screen travellers 72 hours before their arrival in Malaysia.

He said the measures are in line with international security standards and are necessary to ensure that the country’s border control remains relevant and responsive to emerging threats.

‘The implementation of APSS will also help reduce counter-setting issues and simplify processes involving human interaction. All data will be stored for immigration purposes only and are subject to the Personal Data Protection Act and the Official Secrets Act,’ he said when winding up debate on the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The main objectives of the bill are to introduce new provisions on the use of automated system and the control of entrance and exit of any person into or from Malaysia by train.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said the Passports (Amendment) Bill 2025 complements the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The amendments aim to facilitate and expedite immigration processes through the use of biometric identification, automated gates, and QR codes without compromising national security.

The measures are also designed to improve service quality, strengthen data and officer integrity, and reduce congestion at immigration counters.

Clause 2 is a consequential amendment to the proposed amendments of the Immigration Act 1959/63 [Act 155], which requires every person entering or leaving Malaysia to be examined by the immigration officer or through an automated system. — Bernama