PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to Singapore tomorrow for the Twelfth Malaysia–Singapore Leaders’ Retreat.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said at the retreat, leaders of both countries will review progress on key areas of cooperation, address emerging regional and international issues, and chart new opportunities to strengthen the Malaysia–Singapore partnership.

The annual leaders’ retreat is the highest-level platform for both countries to assess the overall state of bilateral relations and has been hosted alternately by both sides since 2007.

During the visit, both leaders are scheduled to witness the exchange of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and one agreement between Malaysia and Singapore, reflecting the expanding scope of collaboration between the two nations.

A leaders’ joint statement will be issued at the conclusion of the retreat.

Anwar will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Johor’s Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi will also be part of the official delegation.

As close neighbours and key Asean partners, Malaysia and Singapore enjoy robust cooperation across multiple sectors.

Singapore remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to US$78.70 billion (RM339.39 billion) from January to October 2025, representing 13.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

This year also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. — Bernama