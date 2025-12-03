PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — The Ministry of Higher Education (Mohe) will fully cooperate with police investigations into a group of university students allegedly involved in immoral activities at a premises in Penang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said today.

Zambry said the ministry would not shield anyone who has violated the law.

“For us, any matter under the jurisdiction of the authorities will be left entirely to them. We will not protect any party under any circumstances.

“As long as an act is committed outside the boundaries of the law, the authorities have full authority to act,” he told reporters at the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2025.

He said MOHE prioritises student discipline, safety and integrity, but stressed that crimes or misconduct occurring off campus fall solely under law enforcement.

Zambry added that the ministry would continue monitoring the case and cooperate with investigators to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Police earlier confirmed the arrest of 13 men, including two foreign nationals, for suspected involvement in unnatural sexual activities.

Of the 13 detained, 11 were customers — nine Malaysians and two foreigners aged 19 to 66 — while the other two were the premises’ employee and owner, aged 57 and 59.

The case is being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for sexual intercourse against the order of nature, and Section 292 for possession of obscene material found on a mobile phone. All suspects are remanded until Dec 5. — Bernama