KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The flood situation in three states continues to show positive progress, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres steadily decreasing, while the figures in Pahang remain unchanged as of 8am today.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees has decreased to 993 people from 291 families, compared to 1,038 people from 304 families last night.

A total of 19 relief centres are still operating across four districts — Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam, and Sepang.

In Perak, the number of evacuees also saw a drop, with 3,156 people from 927 families currently at 19 relief centres, down from 3,228 people from 947 families last night.

Hilir Perak continues to record the highest number of evacuees, with 1,553 people, followed by Bagan Datuk (843), Manjung (465), Perak Tengah (280), and Larut, Matang and Selama (15).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain in several areas, including Muallim, Batang Padang, Kampar, Kinta, Bagan Datuk, Perak Tengah, and Manjung, in the afternoon and evening.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees remains at 124 people from 34 families, who are sheltered in six relief centres. In Bera, 92 people are in four relief centres, Maran (25) and Kuantan (seven) each at one relief centre.

The number of evacuees in Perlis has continued to decrease, with 331 people still in four relief centres, as of 8am today, compared to 551 people last night.

These evacuees are from the Padang Besar, Kangar, and Arau areas. — Bernama