JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 3 — Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) under the federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will taken over the murder investigation over the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said this follows the reclassification of the case from sudden death to murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code following instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“This decision is in line with the statement issued by federal police CID director yesterday, where the probe will be conducted entirely by Bukit Aman’s USJT from the Johor police.

“With regards to the investigation process, I cannot provide complete details as it is now under the jurisdiction of the federal police,” he told reporters after the Johor police contingent’s monthly assembly at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Yesterday, the AGC ordered that Syamsul Haris’ death be reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The AGC said that the decision was made after investigators briefed land reviewed the results of the case.

Syamsul Haris died on July 28 after undergoing his reserve officer’s training at the Malaysian Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram near here.

The 22-year-old undergraduate’s initial investigation was listed as a sudden death report by the Kota Tinggi district police.

On August 27, USJT took over the case after the Shah Alam High Court approved the family’s application for exhumation and a second post-mortem.

Police said investigations are ongoing to identify those involved before the case file is resubmitted to the AGC in line with Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.