KOTA BHARU, Dec 2 — An undergraduate student in an institution of higher learning in Jeli was arrested for obstructing the police and driving recklessly during a check by a mobile patrol vehicle unit yesterday afternoon.

Jeli district police chief Supt Kamarulzaman Harun said the incident occurred at 3.30pm when the police were conducting a patrol and saw a Perodua Myvi being driven suspiciously by the roadside in Kampung Sungai Rual, which sped off and refused to cooperate when the patrol indicated they wanted to check it.

The police then gave chase and the suspect drove recklessly before he was finally stopped at Kampung Rabbana, Jeli, he said.

“The driver then tried to escape and refused to cooperate, leading to a scuffle before he was arrested. Inspections of the car revealed a teenage female student,” he said in a statement today, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that both individuals, who did not possess any prior criminal records, panicked at the presence of the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 and 279 of the Penal Code, and a remand application on the male driver will be made, he said. — Bernama