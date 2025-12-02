KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The compliance rate for the use of automatic speed limit devices (SLD) in the first phase has risen to 48.37 per cent as of Dec 1, 2025, compared to just 2.68 per cent when enforcement began on Oct 1, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He attributed this improvement to the strict enforcement actions taken by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in the first phase, which covered express buses, tour buses, and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) weighing more than 3,500 kilograms (kg).

“The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will continue to enforce the use of SLDs strictly in order to achieve better compliance. Installation and verification of these devices must be carried out by authorised certifiers recognised by JPJ,” he said.

Loke also said that, as of Nov 15, 2025, 307 certifiers had been registered nationwide to carry out installation and verification of SLD functionality.

He was responding to a question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH–Tebrau) regarding the enforcement of the SLD from October 2025, including the procedures for inspection and compliance, in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to Loke, vehicle owners are required to submit SLD verification slips and functional reports at the Vehicle Inspection Centres, as well as keep these documents in their vehicles for roadside inspections.

He said controlling speed through the SLD system helps reduce the risk of accidents caused by speeding, thereby enhancing the safety of all road users.

SLD is an automatic speed control system that limits vehicle speed electronically via the ECU, without cutting off the engine, ensuring that vehicle operations remain safe.

He also noted that the government is developing a telematics system to be integrated with the SLD, allowing for more effective monitoring of heavy vehicle movements and driver behaviour.

Currently, GPS installation is mandatory for buses and heavy vehicles, while telematics is still in the proof of concept phase by the MOT and the Land Public Transport Agency.

“We are looking at various models to develop this system. The proof of concept is ongoing, and telematics has not yet been made mandatory. However, it may be phased in in the future,” he said.

Loke emphasised that the telematics system, once developed, must integrate with the SLD, allowing authorities to monitor heavy vehicles and driver behaviour through databases maintained by JPJ and the police.

In a separate matter, Loke also clarified that Malaysia has never considered issuing permits for foreign express buses, including those from Singapore. Buses from the republic are only allowed to enter the country as tourist buses under a reciprocal agreement. — Bernama