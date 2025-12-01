PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — A woman identified as Sofia Rini Buyong, who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in a corruption inquiry, has been released today upon the expiry of her remand order.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the woman has been released on MACC bail, when contacted by Bernama today.

Sofia Rini was remanded for four days to assist an investigation into allegations that businessman Albert Tei had bribed Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the former senior political secretary to the prime minister.

The bribe was purportedly to secure the return of funds given to several Sabah assemblymen.

MACC detained Shamsul Iskandar and Sofia Rini at its headquarters last Friday, after they provided their statements, while Tei was arrested at his residence in Puchong.

Shamsul Iskandar and Tei are currently remanded until December 4 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama