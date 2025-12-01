KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — You may have started noticing a red and white check mark logo appearing next to certain drinks and meals on the menus of your favourite eateries.

This is the “MyChoice” logo, and it is at the heart of the government’s push to make dining out in Malaysia a healthier experience.

With popular tea chain Chagee recently becoming the first freshly prepared tea beverage brand to join the scheme, here’s a breakdown of what the logo means, how the programme works, and why it matters.

Shoppers dine at a food court in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, on April 1, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

What exactly is the MyChoice logo?

The MyChoice (or Pilihanku) logo is a Health Ministry initiative designed to help customers easily identify healthier food and drink options when they eat out.

Participation is voluntary, but food operators who apply and meet the ministry’s strict nutritional criteria can display the logo next to certified items on their menus.

The goal is to encourage more informed decision-making and nudge restaurants to create healthier menus.

What are the nutrient rules?

To earn the MyChoice logo, freshly prepared beverages must generally contain 5g of sugar or less per 100ml and have fewer than 120 kcal per serving.

For set meals, the criteria include being 500 kcal or less, containing no more than 650mg of sodium, and including at least one serving of vegetables.

Restaurants in the programme must also display the calorie and nutrient information for certified items.

A Health Ministry infographic announces the display of the Healthier Choice logo. — Picture from MySejahtera/Facebook

How does the Healthier Dining Programme (HDP) fit in?

The MyChoice logo is the public face of the Healthier Dining Programme (HDP).

This programme is an extension of the long-running Healthier Choice Logo (HCL) that you see on packaged goods in supermarkets.

While the HCL is for manufactured products, the HDP brings the same concept to the food Malaysians buy most often: freshly prepared meals and drinks.

As of September 2025, 12 restaurant operators had joined the HDP, including major chains like OldTown White Coffee, Salad Atelier, and IKEA Malaysia.

Why does this matter?

Malaysians eat out frequently, and food prepared outside the home tends to be higher in sugar, fat, and sodium, which are major contributors to obesity and other non-communicable diseases.

The MyChoice logo is designed to be a simple, real-time tool for consumers.

By looking for the red check mark, you can instantly know that a dish or drink meets the government’s standards for a healthier option, making it easier to make better choices for yourself and your family.