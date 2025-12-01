IPOH, Dec 1 — A total of 306 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates from four schools in Perak have been relocated to new examination centres following the floods currently affecting the state.

Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the affected candidates comprise 275 school candidates and 31 private candidates who were moved due to unsafe school conditions caused by the floods.

“They are candidates at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abdul Rahman Talib, Teluk Intan, involving 67 school candidates and 11 private candidates who have been relocated to SMK Seri Perak; and candidates at SMK Seri Kandi, Teluk Intan, involving 59 school candidates who will be sitting for their examinations at SMK Seri Setia.

“Candidates at SMK Tun Abdul Razak, Selekoh, Bagan Datuk, comprising 93 school candidates and 20 private candidates, will be moved to Dewan Masjid Tuminah Hamidi, while 56 school candidates from SMK Datuk Idris, Pantai Remis, Manjung, will be relocated to SMK Pantai Remis,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Jason Ng Thien Yeong (PH-Astaka), who had asked what measures the state government was taking to assist students in schools affected by the floods.

He said that 20 candidates from Sekolah Menengah Tahfiz Darul Ridzuan, Pangkor, were also relocated after a nearby slope failure, and the candidates are now taking their exams at SMK Pangkor.

As of 8 am today, Perak remains one of the worst-hit states, with 4,766 evacuees from 1,447 families still taking shelter at 30 relief centres due to flooding across five districts – Hilir Perak, Manjung, Bagan Datuk, Perak Tengah, and Larut Matang and Selama.

Responding to Ng’s original question on school safety, Khairudin said the government, through the Education Ministry, continuously prioritises cleanliness, health and safety in schools to ensure student welfare and provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

“Among the key measures implemented are policies, guidelines, circulars and directives related to student safety management covering activities conducted within and outside school premises.

“These also include measures to control the spread of infectious and non-infectious diseases, monitoring of school physical safety, as well as preparedness for disasters and adverse weather,” he said.

He added that safety enforcement is also strengthened through the installation of closed-circuit cameras currently being carried out in school hostels, and monitoring of security guards’ responsibilities, as well as additional financial allocations for infrastructure repairs and safety upgrades at high-risk schools.

He said continuous monitoring and safety audits are also being conducted, where schools must complete an annual self-assessment under the School Safety Rating System to determine their safety levels.

“This also includes cooperation with agencies and preventive education through collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said. — Bernama