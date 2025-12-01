KOTA BHARU, Dec 1 — Quick action by a patrol team from the Jeli Police Headquarters led to them foiling an attempt by a man to smuggle in five Myanmar migrants without valid documents in the Jeli Puspen area yesterday.

In the 1.30 pm incident, the driver of a blue Perodua Bezza sped off when told to stop, skidded and crashed by the side of the road and was arrested by the police.

Jeli police chief Supt Kamarulzaman Harun said that, upon inspection, all five Myanmar passengers did not possess valid travel documents, and each migrant is believed to have been brought in to work in the Gerik area with a payment of RM200 each.

He added that checks found that the driver had four previous drug-related offences and also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The case is being investigated under Section 55E and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties.

“A remand order has been applied for all those arrested according to Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama