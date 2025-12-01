CHUKAI, Dec 1 — Nine workers experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling toxic gas during maintenance work at an animal-food processing factory in the Kerteh Biopolymer Park in Kerteh, near here, yesterday.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief Rohaya Jamil said 18 firefighters, including members of the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Team, rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 6.51 pm.

“Initial investigations found the incident occurred while all the victims, aged between 23 and their 40s, were cleaning a tank at the factory.

“However, they suddenly experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling toxic gas, believed to be ammonia,” she said when contacted today.

She said all the victims were rescued by other factory workers before being taken to Paka Health Clinic for treatment.

Rohaya said six of the victims were subsequently referred to Dungun Hospital, while the remaining three were allowed to return home. — Bernama