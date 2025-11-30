KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The nearly decade-long wait by residents of Kampung Sungai Baru has finally come to an end, as the long-delayed redevelopment project in the area officially kicked off today.

The project is expected to be completed within four years.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said the project would not only provide residents with more modern and comfortable homes, but also offer various additional incentives as a gesture of appreciation for their patience.

‘Today, we are opening the project site for residents to see for themselves the improved living conditions they can look forward to.

‘I believe this is a joyful moment for them,’ she said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kampung Sungai Baru Redevelopment Project today.

Hundreds of resident representatives attended the ceremony and were allowed to view an exhibition showcasing the model homes being developed.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Na’im Mokhtar, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus.

Dr Zaliha said the new residential units will range from 900 to 1,200 square feet and come with three bedrooms and three bathrooms — a significant upgrade from the original homes.

She also announced several incentives agreed upon by the developer, including free maintenance charges for the first year, followed by a 70 per cent discount from the second to the tenth year.

‘The developer has also agreed to provide additional home fittings such as air conditioning units, kitchen hoods and walk-in kitchens, worth up to RM2 million.

‘In addition, a new access road to the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (Akleh) will be constructed for RM15 million, fully funded by the developer,’ she said.

Dr Zaliha added that she would personally monitor the project’s progress, with the support of relevant agencies and residents, to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im, who hails from Kampung Sungai Baru, expressed his gratitude to the government — particularly Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — for resolving the long-standing issue.

‘We have finally closed a chapter that has dragged on for 10 years.

‘I hope residents will help monitor the project to ensure it is completed according to the promised quality and timeline,’ he said.

The drawing of lots to determine residential unit allocation is expected to open to residents within the next two months. — Bernama