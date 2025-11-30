KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — PKR today addressed its underwhelming performance in the Sabah state election, with deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar saying the leadership accepts collective responsibility after the party won one seat despite contesting 12.

In a statement jointly signed with PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, she said the outcome was a clear signal from voters and should be taken as a lesson.

“As deputy president, I take full collective responsibility as part of a team for this outcome,” she said.

Nurul Izzah and Saifuddin had served as PKR’s joint election directors for the state polls.

The party leaders also expressed gratitude to volunteers and machinery for their efforts throughout the campaign.

“At the same time, the results also reflect public sentiment on issues of governance, transparency and local leadership.

“The clear message is that disunity does not merely weaken political strength; it erodes public confidence in our ability to offer stable and responsible leadership,” the statement said.

The party added that it will continue working to strengthen its presence in Sabah.

The 17th Sabah general election, was held yesterday with all 73 state seats contested. Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) emerged as the largest bloc, winning 29 seats.