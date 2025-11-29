KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe tonight conceded defeat after the party was wiped out in all eight seats it contested in the 17th Sabah state election, calling the results a clear message of voter dissatisfaction.

In his concession speech, Phoong said the party accepted the verdict and would conduct a post-mortem immediately.

“As Sabah DAP chairman, I take full responsibility for the results which reflect the people’s disappointment towards us. I hear your disappointment, and we will hold a post-mortem as soon as possible. This is an important reminder for DAP, but we will continue to fight for Sabah,” he said.

Phoong thanked voters who continued to support DAP despite the losses.

“For those who won, congratulations. I hope Sabah will now put aside all political differences to build a more developed and prosperous state,” he said, adding that he remained proud of the party’s campaign machinery and grassroots team.

“We will not give up, and we will rise again.”

The election results mark a major setback for DAP, which had held six of the seats since 2020 but lost all eight contests this round.

Sabah DAP had contested in Kemabong, Likas, Kapayan, Luyang, Tanjung Aru, Sri Tanjong, Elopura and Tanjong Papat.

Phoong himself, who took a risk by switching to the Likas seat, lost to Warisan newcomer Tham Yun Fook. In Luyang – another traditional DAP stronghold – newcomer Chan Loong Wei fell to Warisan’s Samuel Wong.

In Kapayan, Warisan’s Chin Tek Ming unseated two-term DAP incumbent Jannie Lasimbang while deputy chairman and Kota Kinabalu MP Datuk Chan Foong Hin also lost to Warisan’s Datuk Junz Wong in the Tanjung Aru seat.

DAP’s heavyweight Sandakan MP Vivian Wong was also defeated in Elopura by Warisan incumbent Calvin Chong’s 6,307. The party also failed to retain the Tanjong Papat, where Warisan newcomer Alex Thien won.

In Kemabong, Noorita Sual lost to government partner GRS veteran Datuk Rubin Balang. The party also fell in Tanjong Papat, where Warisan’s Alex Thien edged ahead with 2,283 votes to DAP’s 1,623.

In Sri Tanjong, Warisan’s Justin Wong secured 9,648 votes, defeating DAP candidate Philip Yap, who garnered 6,549.