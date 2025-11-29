KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 29 — There is no necessity to establish field hospitals or clinics in response to the current flood situation affecting several states, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said this is because none of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) hospitals have been affected by the disaster.

“For our facilities nationwide, 54 were affected, involving only health and rural clinics, and 25 of them have relocated their operations to nearby areas.

“So, there is currently no need to set up field clinics or field hospitals, including those in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF). We hope and pray that there will be no further waves of flooding.

He said this when met by reporters after visiting flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Ijok here, today.

He added that, for now, the coordination of health personnel involves only the localities in states affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said no waterborne diseases have been detected at any PPS nationwide.

However, he said that the MOH has screened 2,672 evacuees at the centres, with 433 individuals found to have respiratory tract infections and 134 others diagnosed with skin infections.

“In addition, 27 individuals were found to have acute gastroenteritis, such as diarrhoea, while six others were diagnosed with conjunctivitis,” he said.

Earlier, Dzulkefly, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kuala Selangor, spent time with 138 evacuees at the PPS and distributed aid to them. — Bernama