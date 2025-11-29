KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has announced that continuous rain warnings for several states have been lifted today.

Its director-general, Datuk Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, said weather models analysis indicate improving conditions, with no further potential for continuous heavy rain in Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“The continuous rain warnings (danger, severe and alert levels) issued at 4.30pm yesterday for the affected areas are hereby lifted,” he said in a statement.

Previously, the department issued a danger-level rain warning for several districts in Terengganu, namely Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.

It had also issued severe-level warnings for Pahang (Jerantut and Kuantan) and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Hulu Terengganu), while alert-level warnings were placed over Kelantan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya; Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Pekan); and Negeri Sembilan.

The public can access the latest weather information via MetMalaysia’s website, the myCuaca app, the department’s social media platforms or by calling the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama