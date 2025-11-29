KOTA SAMARAHAN, Nov 29 — The Madani Government is now at a crucial stage in implementing its commitments under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) through joint meetings chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

As such, he said that the process should not be disrupted by statements or opinions that could create confusion or unease among the public.

Saifuddin Nasution warned that any inflammatory remarks related to the MA63 could undermine the long-standing harmonious relationship between Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Government.

“Inappropriate remarks can affect federal stability and erode public confidence in the ongoing MA63 resolution process.

“We’ve seen substantial progress. The government’s commitment must be evaluated based on the implementation of what has been agreed upon. Our focus is on what remains outstanding and the constraints that must be addressed,” he told reporters after attending the handover of the Madani Adopted Village project to the Registry of Societies (ROS) at Kampung Sindang Baru today.

Previously, the media reported that former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim described Sarawak and Sabah as burdens to the Federation and questioned the relevance of MA63. In a podcast, Zaid suggested that the agreement be abolished and that Sarawak and Sabah be granted independence from Malaysia. — Bernama