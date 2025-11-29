KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd has begun implementing a mandatory software rollback on its Airbus A320 Family aircraft today, in line with an urgent Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by the relevant certification authorities.

The airline said the directive does not affect its A330 fleet, and that it is prioritising the swift execution of the required changes while adjusting its flight operations as necessary to ensure compliance.

Its group chief executive officer, Bo Lingam, said the carrier aims to complete the process within 48 hours while minimising any disruption.

“We are taking immediate steps to comply with the Airworthiness Directive and aim to complete the process within the next 48 hours, while ensuring minimal disruption to our guests.

“We seek our guests’ understanding, as these mandated measures are essential in upholding the highest standards of operational safety,” he said in a statement today.

Media reports, citing Airbus sources, have indicated that about 6,000 aircraft worldwide could be affected across the aviation industry.

In a separate statement, Airbus said a recent analysis of an event involving an A320 Family aircraft revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.

The European plane maker said it has identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service that may be impacted and has taken immediate steps in collaboration with global aviation authorities.

“Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) to implement the available software and hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly.

“This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA),” it said.

Airbus acknowledged that the measures may lead to operational disruptions for passengers and customers, and apologised for the inconvenience caused. — Bernama