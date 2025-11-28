JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 28 — A wrong turn in a car by two undocumented Myanmar migrants led to their arrest by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) as they drove into the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facility at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here yesterday.

In a statement, the enforcement agency said the two male suspects, aged 28 and 31, had initially taken a wrong turn in their Proton Saga BLM which caused them to enter the checkpoint prior to the Johor Causeway that leads to Singapore.

“AKPS officers noticed and stopped the vehicle at the BSI’s outbound car lane at BSI around 8am for further inspection.

“The 31-year-old driver presented officers with a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, but his 28-year-old passenger could not show any legal documents or permit,” read the statement that was issued today.

The statement said AKPS arrested the driver under Section 55E(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the passenger was also detained under Section 6(1)© of the same Act.

Both offences relate to foreigners not having a valid travel pass or document to be in Malaysia.

AKPS added that the agency also seized and detained the suspect’s car under Section 49A of the Immigration Act as it acted as a transport for the undocumented migrants.