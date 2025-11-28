KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 — The Election Commission (EC) said the use of additional ballot boxes in several constituencies during tomorrow’s 17th Sabah State Election is due to the larger ballot paper size.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril said these ballot boxes will be used in streams with larger candidate and voter numbers.

“For constituencies facing seven- to 12-cornered contests, one ballot box will be used if the number of voters is fewer than 450 people, while two ballot boxes will be required if there are more than 450 voters.

“For constituencies facing 13- and 14-cornered fights, two ballot boxes are required if the number of voters is fewer than 450 people, and three boxes if there are more than 450 voters,” it said in a statement today.

He also said the EC had conducted the process of checking voting equipment, such as ballot boxes, indelible ink, ballot papers and electoral rolls, for use on polling day tomorrow to ensure everything is complete and in good condition.

A total of 1,742,934 voters are set to cast their ballots at the Sabah polls this time, with 882 polling stations and 3,559 voting streams opening simultaneously at 7.30 am tomorrow and closing in stages between noon and 5.30 pm.

He added that 28,533 personnel will be on duty tomorrow. — Bernama