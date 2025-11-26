PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) anticipates revenue collection performance this year to exceed last year’s achievement with an increase of between three and five per cent.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said an announcement regarding the total overall collection will be made towards the end of the year after all data has been reviewed.

“So far, our collection has reached and exceeded the target compared to last year. Usually, an increase of around three to five per cent is recorded every year,” he told the media after a media appreciation ceremony here today.

Also present were the Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and the Acting Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Service, Mohd Shukri Ishak.

He said JPJ’s revenue collection is among the highest in the country, after the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Aedy Fadly said that next year marks JPJ’s 80th anniversary and a large-scale celebration is tentatively planned for April 2026.

Regarding the floods in several states, Aedy Fadly said JPJ has mobilised its disaster teams nationwide to assist flood victims, including in states not directly affected by the disaster.

He said every state now has a special team on standby, which has been mobilised according to current needs and instructions.

“For example, in Perlis, we mobilised JPJ Kedah to help bring assets like lorries for the purpose of sending aid to affected residents.

“We also helped school students who were stranded due to rising waters to be taken back to their respective homes,” he said.

He explained that although JPJ is not the main agency in rescue operations, the department acts as a supporter for related agencies in humanitarian missions during a disaster.

At the same time, he said JPJ also pays attention to its staff members who have been affected by the floods and will channel appropriate assistance to ensure their welfare is taken care of.

At the ceremony, Bernama received a certificate of appreciation and the best photo award. — Bernama