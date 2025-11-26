KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said today Malaysia has mapped a total of 11 active fault zones nationwide, including several in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the Minerals and Geoscience Department carried out the mapping exercise between 2016 and 2020, The Star reported.

“Seismic hazard maps guide local authorities and engineers, and they are advised to follow the Malaysia National Annex to Eurocode 8 when designing earthquake resilient buildings,” Johari said.

Six active faults were identified in the peninsula, namely Bukit Tinggi in Pahang, Bokbak in Kedah–Perak, Terengganu in Terengganu, Banding in Perak, Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan and Mersing in Johor.

Sarawak has the Tubau Fault in Miri, while Sabah has four faults — Lobou Lobou and Mensaban in Ranau, and Lahad Datu and Tabin in Lahad Datu.

Johari said seismic hazard maps are used by local authorities and engineers, who are advised to follow the Malaysia National Annex to Eurocode 8 when designing earthquake resilient buildings.

He said Sabah now has six active Fault Movement Benchmark stations in place.

He noted that 47 passive stations are operating across Pahang, Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Sabah, with expansion planned for other high‑risk areas such as Johor.

On early warning systems, Johari explained that while earthquakes cannot be forecast, tsunamis can be detected following undersea tremors.

He said MetMalaysia runs 80 seismographic stations nationwide, supported by 323 international monitoring points.

Malaysia currently issues quake alerts within eight minutes, and plans under the 13th Malaysia Plan aim to shorten that to six minutes by 2026.

Johari added that work is underway to upgrade 12 seismic monitoring stations.

“These measures form a comprehensive strategy to enhance national preparedness and protect communities in seismically active areas,” he said.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Anak Brodi (GPS Sri Aman), who asked about steps taken following several minor quakes in Johor.