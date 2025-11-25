KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The aftermath of yesterday’s landslide at Taman United continues to impact residents, including the family home of Subang MP Wong Chen.

The landslide, which struck the hillside behind low-cost flats at Jalan Sepadu 7, caused soil and debris to collapse onto vehicles and nearby properties.

“My father’s house and our family clan house in United Garden, Old Klang Road, suffered a landslide incident yesterday morning,” Wong Chen wrote on Facebook this morning.

Authorities advised his father to evacuate the house, and DBKL has started remedial work, including drain diversion and tarps to prevent further erosion.

“I alerted YB Teresa Kok yesterday morning after the incident happened, and she immediately sent her team and informed DBKL. They arrived at the landslide scene within the hour,” Wong said.

A view of the landslide that affected Subang MP Wong Chen’s family home in Taman United, Kuala Lumpur on November 24, 2025 — Picture from Facebook/Wong Chen

He added that his family was not the only one affected, expressing concern for the wider community.

“While my family has suffered, my thoughts are also with the other victims. I have also been told that another landslide has occurred not far from here. Please stay safe and be on alert for landslides and floods.”

Residents of 104 units in the low-cost flats were evacuated yesterday and temporarily relocated to the Sri Petaling Community Centre amid heavy rains and strong winds.

DBKL and the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department have said they will continue monitoring the site amid forecasts of wet weather.