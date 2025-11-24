KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) has issued a Continuous Rain Warning (Danger level) expected to persist until Nov 26 involving Perlis, several districts in Kedah, Kelantan and Besut in Terengganu.

According to a statement from MET Malaysia today, the affected areas in Kedah are Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang and Sik, while in Kelantan these include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.

Meanwhile, a Continuous Rain Warning (Severe level) has also been issued until the same date for several areas in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu.

For the alert-level warning, several districts in Perak, Pahang and Selangor are expected to experience continuous rain until Nov 24 and Nov 26.

The public may obtain the latest weather information via the website and myCuaca application as well as MET Malaysia’s official social media platforms. Further enquiries can be made through the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama