KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — With less than a week before Sabahans cast their ballots, young people, who form a large portion of the electorate, have been urged to conduct proper and thorough research on every candidate seeking their trust.

Sayang Sabah Community Club deputy president Steve Johnny Mositun said voters should approach the coming state election with calmness and clarity as it marks an important moment for Sabah to determine its direction, with every vote cast shaping the future that the next generation will inherit.

In a statement today he urged voters not to select their representatives based on emotion, anger or frustration, which could cloud their judgment, but instead to be driven by careful thought rather than impulses triggered by “social media noise” or unverified claims.

“Take time to understand their backgrounds, their past performance and the values they stand for in serving Sabah.

“Voters deserve to know whether the promises made in manifestos are realistic, practical and backed by a genuine intention to improve the lives of Sabahans,” he said

He also appealed to the public to reject hate politics that divide communities along lines of race, district, generation or economic background, stressing that unity has long been Sabah’s strength.

“Young voters in particular must be reminded that money politics, in any form, ultimately damages the state and weakens our democratic process. Do not allow short-term incentives or inducements to influence the long-term wellbeing of your community,” he said.

Steve encouraged voters to choose leaders who prioritise service over personal interest and demonstrate consistency in their commitments, while carefully weighing each manifesto and asking whether the proposals align with Sabah’s real needs and aspirations.

“Our decision on polling day should be guided by thoughtful evaluation, responsible citizenship and an understanding of what truly benefits the state,” he said.

He said he also believed that youths have the power to reshape Sabah’s political landscape by voting with maturity, awareness and integrity.

Polling is scheduled for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

